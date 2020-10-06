TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending…

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko unfollow each other on…

We’re chasing money not men – Tolanibaj drops shade…

Atiku daughter-in-law, Fatima apologizes for her ‘revealing’ wedding dress

News
By Habeeb Bello
Ribadus-Daughter

Fatima Ribadu, the new daughter-in-law of former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has apologized for the controversial dress she wore on her wedding day.

Ribadus-Daughter-1

Recall that the son of the former vice president of Nigeria, Aliyu Abubakar got married to his heartthrob, Fatima Ribadu, daughter of former EFCC Chairman in Abuja on Saturday, October 3rd.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady flees with N2million given to her by fiance to…

5 biological children of an Abuja Law maker set to wed on…

Fatima donned a stunning couture wedding dress by a prominent Dubai fashion designer for her big day. The photos went viral on social media which stirred up negative reactions amongst adherents of the Islamic Faith.

Ribadus-Daughter-1

She has however expressed regret over her choice of dress and apologized to her friends and family for her mistake.

She wrote,

“I got married on Saturday 03/10/20 and some pictures of me that were taken inside our home got out and was shared on social media,”

“This is an action which I sincerely regret. I apologize to my friends and family for this mistake and want to sincerely thank each and everyone that has risen to my defense,”

“My under dress, which was brownish was mistaken for being my skin and exposing my body. I will never do such,”

“However, I accept responsibility for causing my family and well wishers this dismay and will learn froom this going forward.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet – Bolanle…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with Kiddwaya

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth to a set of…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Ogun Governor Appoints Laycon As Youth Ambassador

Atiku daughter-in-law, Fatima apologizes for her ‘revealing’ wedding dress

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

I Thought He Will Change – Lil Frosh’s Girlfriend Says, Reveals He Has Been…

Your popsi engine still dey work? Teni slams a troll who tried to mock her for…

My relationship with Ozo is nobody’s business – Nengi declares (Video)

You’re a dumbkid — Lauretta Onochie slams Wizkid for tackling Pres. Buhari

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More