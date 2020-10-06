Atiku daughter-in-law, Fatima apologizes for her ‘revealing’ wedding dress

Fatima Ribadu, the new daughter-in-law of former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has apologized for the controversial dress she wore on her wedding day.
Recall that the son of the former vice president of Nigeria, Aliyu Abubakar got married to his heartthrob, Fatima Ribadu, daughter of former EFCC Chairman in Abuja on Saturday, October 3rd.
Fatima donned a stunning couture wedding dress by a prominent Dubai fashion designer for her big day. The photos went viral on social media which stirred up negative reactions amongst adherents of the Islamic Faith.
She has however expressed regret over her choice of dress and apologized to her friends and family for her mistake.
She wrote,
“I got married on Saturday 03/10/20 and some pictures of me that were taken inside our home got out and was shared on social media,”
“This is an action which I sincerely regret. I apologize to my friends and family for this mistake and want to sincerely thank each and everyone that has risen to my defense,”
“My under dress, which was brownish was mistaken for being my skin and exposing my body. I will never do such,”
“However, I accept responsibility for causing my family and well wishers this dismay and will learn froom this going forward.”
