TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

Drama as Nigerian mother disgraces her daughter in the hotel…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his genotype, washed Erica clean of accusations(Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-laycon

Big Brother Naija lockdown winner and leader of the icons, Laycon has finally revealed the housemate he initially disclosed his SC genotype to.

laycon

Recall that when his genotype first came to light, Erica was accused by social media users of bodyshaming Laycon despite knowing his health status.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady shows concern for Laycon’s…

Why I refused to talk about the ‘Kiss Attempts’ episode with…

It was alleged that Erica was the only housemate that knew about Laycon’s genotype before now and used it against him during their fight in the house.

Erica, however, refuted the claims that she mocked him despite knowing his genotype, stating that all she said during their fight was as a result of bottled up emotions and not because she knew he was sickle cell.

The singer has finally laid the issue to rest during his interview with Inspiration FM this morning. According to him, the only housemate he remembered telling about being Sickle Cell was his close pal, Vee, and it was because he knew she would respect the information.

He also advised that there is a need to start creating more awareness about SC genotypes.

Watch his interview below,

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Laycon reveals the only HM he ever told about his sickle cell condition. #bbnaijalockdown #vee #laycon

A post shared by BBNaija Lockdown 🔐 (@bigbrotherradio) on

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady shows concern for Laycon’s ‘intimate’ life,…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his genotype, washed…

Former Man United Star, Rio Ferdinand replies Davido’s post on six packs being…

Nengi discloses the real reason behind her tears after getting ignored by Ozo at…

Nigerians ‘drag’ Vee after saying she likes Erica

Why I refused to talk about the ‘Kiss Attempts’ episode with Erica in the house…

Man loses his Lexus Jeep to gambling in Anambra

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More