BBNaija: Mum and daughter goal! Ka3na officially introduces her daughter as they rock same outfit

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ka3na has finally shared photos of her beautiful daughter, Lila for the first time since she came to limelight.

The reality star took to her verified Instagram account to share the photos. The duo served hot mother-daughter goals as they twinned in white polka-dot jumpsuits.

The BossLady as she is popularly known as introduced her daughter, The BossBaby to her fans.

She captioned one of the photos,

“We Pray For New Nigeria Because I Want To Show Her That Dreams Can Come Through

Meet My Lila @lila_bossbaby ”.

It is nice to see that Ka3na has time for her daughter despite her newly found fame.