BBNaija: Nengi lands endorsement deal with Payporte

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Rebecca Nengi Hampson, has bagged her first deal with Africa’s top fashion store, Payporte.

This is a plus for Nengi as well as Payporte brand as she is known for high fashion sense and has continued to make her fans drool with her sassy looks.

Nengi took to her Twitter handle to share the good news with her fans. She tweeted;

”Hello FANmily!

I’m so excited to join the @payporte family, Africa’s renowned fashion Store as a brand influencer. Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand. Ninjas na Payporte way o!!!.”