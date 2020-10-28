Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In Nigeria

Crossdresser Bobrisky has become the first celebrity to own the latest iPhone 12 Pro in Nigeria after splashing a whopping sum of N710,000.

The social media sensation posted on her Instagram page flaunting her new iPhone 12 Pro and bragging about how rich she is to be able to afford iPhone 12 just few days after it was released.

“My iPhone 12 pro is here 710,000 Thanks @bestechnology_1 for fast delivery“. she simply wrote

Apple released four iPhone 12 variants this year, including a whole new model called the iPhone 12 Mini. The company is splitting these devices into two distinct categories: the regular iPhone 12 line and the “Pro” aimed at people who love photography and have more money to spend. Bobrisky opted for the Iphone 12 Pro that gives a ‘Max’ benefits at a lower price. But that is still one hell of cash to spend on a mobile device!