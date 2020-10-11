Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky, has taken to social media to show off his yet to be completed mansion.

Recall that Bobrisky for sometime has been hinting on moving to his new house. Well, he finally disclosed to his fans today that he is almost through with the building.

Sharing a video of the uncompleted mansion, Bobrisky asked his fans not to make noise about it yet, till he completes the building of the house.

Bobrisky has a reputation for flaunting his luxurious lifestyle on social media in a bid to put his haters to shame.

Watch the video below;

 

