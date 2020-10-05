Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her friend (Video)

A woman who was getting ready to tie the knot with her man reportedly flees on the wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her friend.

The incident happened in Area2, Garki in Abuja.

A video circulating online captured the moment that the bride fled her wedding ceremony after finding out that her husband-to-be cheated on her days to their wedding.

According to a social media user, the unidentified lady while in the car heading to their wedding venue was told that her groom slept with a close friend few days to their wedding.

The bride immediately alighted from the car and took to her heels but the bridesmaids quickly followed in pursuit to prevent her from doing something bad to herself.

The distraught bride was crying uncontrollably as her friends tried to console her.

Watch the video: