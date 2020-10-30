TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Adele reportedly dating British Rapper Skepta

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man…

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after…

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy…

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked…

Charly Boy channels his late mother as dazzles in female attire

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don unfollow each other on Instagram

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend Stefflon Don have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reason behind the decision remains unknown but this latest development has sparked off rumours of cracks in their once admired relationship.

See also: “I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

READ ALSO

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform ‘Monster You…

Reactions as Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram few…

The music stars are yet to make any statement concerning the rumours about their relationship.

Burna Boy first went public about his relationship with the British born rapper in 2019.

Since then, the two have on several occasions publicly talked about their relationship.

At some point, the ‘Ye’ hitmaker revealed that he was going to marry Stefflon Don.

In a similar vein, Stefflon Don has also talked about marrying Burna Boy during an interview in 2019.

According to her, Burna Boy told her that someday he was going to put a ring on it and marry her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

BBNaija’s Khloe celebrates 27th birthday with sultry photos

Adele reportedly dating British Rapper Skepta

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy hails Man Utd (Photo)

Dramatic moment corps member proposes to his girlfriend after feigning serious…

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend proposed to her…

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress Beverly Naya slams…

CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for Coronavirus

Davido stuns fans after he congratulated Wizkid over the release of his Made In…

5 Nigerian actresses whose parent died in 2020

10 amazing Ankara styles every woman should rock in November

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More