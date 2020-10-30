Burna Boy and Stefflon Don unfollow each other on Instagram

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend Stefflon Don have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reason behind the decision remains unknown but this latest development has sparked off rumours of cracks in their once admired relationship.

The music stars are yet to make any statement concerning the rumours about their relationship.

Burna Boy first went public about his relationship with the British born rapper in 2019.

Since then, the two have on several occasions publicly talked about their relationship.

At some point, the ‘Ye’ hitmaker revealed that he was going to marry Stefflon Don.

In a similar vein, Stefflon Don has also talked about marrying Burna Boy during an interview in 2019.

According to her, Burna Boy told her that someday he was going to put a ring on it and marry her.