Chaos in Computer village in Lagos as traders prevent SARS officers from arresting someone today

There was chaos at Computer village in Lagos state today October 5 when the traders in the village prevented SARS officers from arresting someone.

The SARS officers stormed the village and attempted to arrest someone. However, the traders reminded the officers that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, on Sunday, October 4, banned them from carrying out any arrest.

One of the officers fired gunshot in the air to disperse the traders who remained adamant and prevented the arrest.

Watch the video showing the chaos below: