Charly Boy channels his late mother as dazzles in female attire

Popular Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has shared photos of himself rocking a female attire.

Channeling his late mother, Magaret Oputa passed away last year at the age of 101.

Charly boy who is known to be androgynous and very daring when it comes to tapping into his feminine side shared the photos on his verified Instagram page.

He wrote:

“Hummm!!!

Who do I look like?

What’s up?

What am I representing?

Guess.”

See a photo of Charly Boy and his late mother below:

See stunning photos of Charly Boy tapping into his inner femininity below:

The Info NG recalls that Charly Boy took to his Facebook page to pen down emotional message to his mum after she passed away.

He wrote:

“My dearest Mother, You couldn’t just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.⚰️Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times together. You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love. Thank you for allowing me take care of you.❤️”