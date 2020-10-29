TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Desmond Elliot Allegedly Cheats On His Wife, Impregnates Sophie Alakija's Elder Sister

Lagos lawmaker and former actor, Desmond Elliot has been under the scotch following his remarks on the Endsars protests. Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlova has alleged that the politician is cheating on his wife.

According to the blogger,  the popular actor has cheated on his wife with the elder sister of actress, Sophia Alakija. The blogger alleged that cheating has resulted in a baby.

Read the report below:

Desmond Shebi this is what you are using Surulere Constituency money to do,You are married yet your Wandering Gbola won’t rest,this beautiful lady here is Sophie Alakija elder sister,if not that she sounds polite,I for drag am along and show world people her handle,but I won’t do that,you left your marriage go give fine woman belle,she born fine pikin,I am not sure your wife is aware sef,Man that can’t stay faithful to his wife,how that own go take dey loyal to youths?i have gone to her Dm,so she can call you and talk some sense into you before proper dragging begins,if proper dragging begins,Na today today you go regulate that social media,she sounds pleasant ,she will be spared🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️I come in peace.igi ewedu oni wopawa o

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GISTLOVERBLOG (@gistlovers.blog1) on

