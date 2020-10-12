DJ Cuppy reveals why she is yet to join #EndSARS protest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nigerian DJ, Dj Cuppy has given the reason why she can’t join other celebrities in the ongoing #EndSars protests rocking the country.

Taking to her Twitter page the daughter of popular billionaire, Femi Otedola, disclosed that she just got back from outside the country and she is mandated to self isolate for 7 days.

She wrote:
After rushing to fly back home; wandering why you haven’t seen me out protesting? …Since arriving in Lagos “THEY” have warned that I MUST self-isolate for 7 days due to Nigerian #COVID19 laws or face prosecution!

