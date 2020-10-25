TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Drama as Car dealer calls out Comedian Ebiye over non-payment of his benz car, Nigerians react

By OluA

A Drama broke out on Sunday after a car dealer identified as Mr. Psalms called out online comedian Ebiye on Twitter for defaulting on his Benz automobile payment.

In a thread of tweets, Psalms known as @MrPsalms on Twitter shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between him and Ebiye with the comedian acknowledging the fact that he purchased a Benz car from him to pay him in installments.

However, the comedian didn’t meet his end of the bargain, instead he later sold the Benz and used the money to invest in Forex instead of paying his debtor.

See the tweets below;

As at now, the comedian is yet to respond to the claim made against him.

Following the accusations, Nigerians took to their handle to react.

See some below;

