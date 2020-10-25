Drama as Car dealer calls out Comedian Ebiye over non-payment of his benz car, Nigerians react

A Drama broke out on Sunday after a car dealer identified as Mr. Psalms called out online comedian Ebiye on Twitter for defaulting on his Benz automobile payment.

In a thread of tweets, Psalms known as @MrPsalms on Twitter shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between him and Ebiye with the comedian acknowledging the fact that he purchased a Benz car from him to pay him in installments.

However, the comedian didn’t meet his end of the bargain, instead he later sold the Benz and used the money to invest in Forex instead of paying his debtor.

See the tweets below;

@ComedianEbiye your time is up. I spoke to u on several occasions hoping you will yield but I see that generational curse has consumed you. A friend brought u to me n pleaded on your behalf. I gave u a car on loan and as expected u didn’t disappoint, u failed making payment — Mr Psalms (@MrPsalms) October 25, 2020

Despite failing several payments, you had the audacity to go sell my car which I won’t even fault but this cretin said he invested the money from the sales of the car in Forex instead of paying me…lol. Guy! — Mr Psalms (@MrPsalms) October 25, 2020

As at now, the comedian is yet to respond to the claim made against him.

Following the accusations, Nigerians took to their handle to react.

See some below;

Reason why I feel Ebiye didn't stage this is the fact that the chat started in 2019, you can't plan a drag one year ahead, Ebiye doesn't look that smart. — Epaphroditus (@Nielbed) October 25, 2020

Ebiye to Ebiye Debtor…wahala for upcoming comedian pic.twitter.com/buMe9oM0rG — Habeeb (@TundeUnusual) October 25, 2020