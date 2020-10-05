Drama as Davido and his crew were denied entry into a popular Ghanaian club (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and the DMW Boss, Davido and members of his gang were allegedly denied access into Bloombar, a famous club in Ghana.

In the video captured by buzzgh, the ‘FEM’ superstar was seen shouting at the top of his voice as he threatened to buy the whole club.

The Nigerian singer was allegedly later spotted after the incident at Oasis Lounge with popular Ghanaian Afropop, dance hall, and reggae singer, Stonebwoy.

It was gathered that Bloombar had certain rules as to who can gain entry into the club, which was believed that the music star didn’t keep.

Watch the video below;