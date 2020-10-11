Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away with his money (Video)

A viral video on social media has captured the moment a man caught his business partner at EndSARS campaign after he allegedly ran away with his money.

According to sources, he suspect allegedly did a transaction with the victim, and after the business worked, he run away without giving his partner his own share of the money.

After the victim tried finding him to no avail, the man finally found him at End Sars protest, as they both engage in a wrestling.

Eye witnesses gathered at the scene, trying to separate the fight, while some others wanted to mob the suspect.

Watch video;