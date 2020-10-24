Edo Prison Break: Obaseki gives fleeing inmates additional days to return

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has extended the ultimatum issued to fleeing inmates to return by one week, till Friday, October 30, 2020.

The governor, who had earlier given the fleeing inmates till Friday to return, said the extension by one week followed the positive response so far observed within the last few hours, PUNCH reports.

Recall that that hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests against police brutality to invade two correctional facilities in Benin City during the week, freeing about 2,000 prisoners in the process.

In a statement on Friday by Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said this was the outcome of a Security Meeting held with heads of security agencies in the state today.

“The extension of the ultimatum is as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. The new window is to allow more prisoners to return to the centres willingly,” the statement quoted Obaseki as saying.

The governor also reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 6pm to 6am daily, as against 4pm to 6am.

The adjustment would take effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020, the statement added.