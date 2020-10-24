Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

Reality star, Kim Kardashian on Wednesday marked her 40th birthday which she celebrated with an epic party put together by her mum Kris Jenner and sisters, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner.

The huge party which highlighted all her special birthdays throughout her life was captured by E! for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kanye surprised Kim by telling her she had a photo shoot to attend, when she arrived at the venue, she walked into a room filled with her friends and family.

The mother of four took to Instagram to share photos from her 40th birthday and expressed how special it meant to her.

