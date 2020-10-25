TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex…

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates…

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

I dare you to be the change we want to see in our country –…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

NewsNollywood
By OluA
Williams Uchemba
Williams Uchemba

Nollywood Actor, Philanthropist and Comedian, Williams Uchemba has shared his opinion on the sad turn the #ENDSars protests took and the reason it took that turn.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, the actor opined that the demonstrations began to derail as some protesters turned it to a party at Toll gate. He also said the protests should have climaxed on the Friday the candlelight vigil was held and the next thing would have been to strategize to make sure the already-met demands be implemented.

In his words ;

READ ALSO

TVC News resumes, releases statement

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way –…

“It is about control. That is why you have brakes in your car. It is to know when to stop or slow down, and when to accelerate. At a point, the protests got out of control. They started doing parties at the toll gate. We were all asking for the same thing – basic amenities.

“I know, constitutionally, you cannot use curfews to stop a protest. But maybe, we could have tried to work with the government just for that day. There was peer pressure on most of my colleagues. I know some of them that were pressurised to go out on the streets, even when the government had given us airtime. The pressure was more from the fans.

We had it at some point and I was telling people that the climax of the protest would have been the candlelight vigil. The next day should have been about strategy. It should have been about ‘what is the next thing? Now, we have those people where we want them.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates Drake at 34

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart surgery (Photo)

Edo Prison Break: Obaseki gives fleeing inmates additional days to return

Kim Kardashian shares unseen photos from epic 40th birthday party

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign images

I pray my daughter don’t go through what I do with different women –…

Breaking: Sanwoolu imposes 24hrs curfew in Lagos from 4pm today

I was never chased away from #EndSARS protest in Lagos – Pasuma clears the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More