TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja…

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags…

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she…

Nigerians drag Google for listing Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss…

“No boyfriend no problem” – BBNaija’s Dorathy says

#End Sars: “The problem is not ending SARS” – Naira Marley speaks out in new video

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello

Nigerian singer and the King of the Marlians,  Naira Marley, has reacted to an increase in police brutality in Nigeria after Nigerians called for the end of SARS.

Naira-marley

The Marlians’ President, in an Instagram live video Sunday, October 4, has disclosed that he is fully in support of ending the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

READ ALSO

#EndSars: Davido, Naira Marley, Mercy Eke, other Nigerian…

Checkout Naira Marley’s Christmas list that has got…

He said the problem is not ending SARS because if the Nigerian government end Sars, some policemen are still shooting innocent citizens.

Naira also encourages everyone to come out and protest, as he revealed he is willing to come out and protest against the police and Sars brutality.

He tweeted;

Meanwhile, Naira Marley asked were the protests will be held as he said he will join the protest on Tuesday.

See tweet;

 

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The alleged cause of Actress Chacha Eke’s 7 years crashed marriage…

I caught her in bed with a married man – Femi Fani Kayode defends himself…

Woman narrates encounter with a lesbian in a club toilet

Why I allowed Laycon to ‘Rock’ me but not Ozo ― Nengi

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

I’m rooting for Kiddrica -Kiddwaya’s mom says as she gives her…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

#End Sars: “The problem is not ending SARS” – Naira Marley speaks out in new…

“I am no longer your stan”- Nigerian Lady reacts to Wizkid…

I was sexually assaulted by my supervisor in UNIBEN 32 years ago- Nollywood…

The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s…

Laycon drops song as he calls for #EndSarsBrutality (video)

I’m not your uncle – Dino Melaye to Roman Goddess after allegedly…

Press releases without action – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu reacts as IGP bans SARS

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More