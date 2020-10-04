End Sars: “The problem is not ending SARS” – Naira Marley speaks out in new video

Nigerian singer and the King of the Marlians, Naira Marley, has reacted to an increase in police brutality in Nigeria after Nigerians called for the end of SARS.

The Marlians’ President, in an Instagram live video Sunday, October 4, has disclosed that he is fully in support of ending the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He said the problem is not ending SARS because if the Nigerian government end Sars, some policemen are still shooting innocent citizens.

Naira also encourages everyone to come out and protest, as he revealed he is willing to come out and protest against the police and Sars brutality.

He tweeted;

So on tuesday we got some sars coming out with us. The ones that claim to only come out for big operations and not the dirty works on road..they’re coming out to show support and to answer some questions, we also got some police officers and soldiers joining the protest. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Naira Marley asked were the protests will be held as he said he will join the protest on Tuesday.

See tweet;