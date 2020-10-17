TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against police brutality (Photos)

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share topless photos of herself in solidarity with Endsars protesters across the country.

The photos began making the rounds on social media as users  passed it round on their pages to engage themselves. This shows the length at which young Nigerians would go in order to resound their demands from the government.

See the photos below:

READ ALSO

NO BRA DAY: Crazy Photos Of How Ladies Celebrated Breast…

“Nobody Talks To Me For The Rest of 2020”- Lady Declares…

Meanwhile,

Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel has been dragged by social media users for using the protests to promote his music.

According to twitter user identified as Feral Jack, the singer showed up at the protest grounds for photo ops and requested that the DJ play his songs to the teeming crowd. His requests was met with a refusal from the crowd and Kizz Daniel left in annoyance.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I didn’t sleep on any man’s bed during BBN –Nengi

#EndSARS: Chijioke’s dad swam in river of dead bodies to identify his son ― Lady…

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

The moment a man proposed to his girlfriend at a wedding ceremony (video)

NOSC confirms Oscars’ approval of Pidgin English as foreign language

EndSARS: “Oga no dey act like say you dey with us” – Falz clears Dino Melaye

Tech is the future – Davido says as he calls for Electronic Voting

I broke relationships by turning down collaborations for ‘Made In Lagos’ –…

#ENDSARS: Lady shuts down social media as she bares it all to protest against…

You left the protest after the DJ refused to play your songs -Fans drag Kizz…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More