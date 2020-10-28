EndSARS: The only people I pity are the poor – Caroline Hutchings says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodNews
By OluA

Nigerian actress, Caroline Hutchings, formerly known as Caroline Danjuma, in a recent statement revealed that she pities only the poor during this trying time of End SARS.

The actress went on to share why the poor are the most affected during this period.

According to Caroline, a lot of celebrities ranting on social media have passports that will enable them to elope easily if things get out of hand.

In her words:

“So much that I want to say .. history will teach you a lot .. the only people I pity are the poor .. forget all the ranting on social media, some of us have our passports ready to elope…

Some of us can’t speak up because we still consider the contracts with our political friends, it is all about our pockets. Some of us can’t talk because we really do not care since our kids were birth abroad.

So much I want to say .. but here I am weeping in silence .. I wish I could turn it around.”

