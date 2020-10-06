Fake Lawyer apprehended in Ogun State while defending a case in court

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
A 47-year-old man, Tajudeen Olufemi Idris, was on Friday, arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly parading himself as a legal practitioner knowing-full well that he is not.

The Ogun State Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed that the suspect was arrested at Magistrates Court 6 Ifo while appearing before Chief Magistrate I.An Arogundade in a civil trial between one Ifeanyi Chuckwu and Ayo Itori.

At the court, the suspect was said to have claimed to be a legal counsel from Tajudeen O. Idris & Co Chamber, representing one of the parties.

“His conduct and presentation before the Chief magistrate rose suspicious about his qualification as a lawyer and this prompted the Chief Magistrate to ask him of the year he was called to the bar, which he claimed to be 2009.

But further enquiry revealed that his name is nowhere to be found amongst those called to bar in 2009, hence, police were notified,” Oyeyemi said.

Consequently, the DPO of Ifo division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle had detailed his operatives to the scene where the suspect was apprehended.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has expressed concern over the increase in the rising number of fake lawyers swindling people of their hard earned money.

Ajogun recalled that not less than five cases of fake lawyers have been reported since his assumption of office in less than two months ago.

 

