TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet…

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be…

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko unfollow each other on…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth…

Filmmaker, HG2 accused Davido of violence for allegedly smashing his head with a baseball bat

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido-hg2

Nigerian filmmaker identified as HG2 has accused award winning singer, Davido and his boys, of physical assault.

HG2, who according to Instablog used to be friends with the singer, recounted how he had a scar on his head following the attack.

“Long time no see, we should hangout soon” - Davido reaches out to Kiddwaya
Davido
READ ALSO

Moment Davido ‘embarrassed’ a fan who tried to take a selfie…

Kemi Olunloyo accuses Davido to have allegedly used SARS to…

The filmmaker further expressed that Davido and his ‘boys’ think they can get away with anything, but he isn’t scared of what they can do to him.

He alleged that they hit him on the head with a baseball bat and blood stains were all over his body.

Although it appears the post has been taken down, below is a screenshot:

davido-hg2

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet – Bolanle…

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her…

‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with Kiddwaya

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Filmmaker, HG2 accused Davido of violence for allegedly smashing his head with a…

Thursday is Thursday! – Runtown says as he plans to go on with his #EndSARS…

Moment Davido ‘embarrassed’ a fan who tried to take a selfie with him in Ghana…

We won’t be protesting anymore – Naira Marley stops planned #ENDSARS…

Regina Daniels used her husband’s account to unfollow herself just for the…

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Mr Ibu recounts his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More