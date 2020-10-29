TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Germany announces second national lockdown to curb Coronavirus spread

HealthNews
By OluA

Germany has announced second national lockdowns to curb coronavirus spread.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said her nation will enter a four-week lockdown from 2 November.

Germany’s restrictions will see:

  • Bars and pubs to shut
  • Restaurants to close except for takeaway
  • Gyms, cinemas and theatres to shut
  • Indoor gatherings banned for more than 10 people and between more than two households
  • Hotels to close to tourists – staying open only for “essential reasons”
  • Shops to stay open but with a maximum of one person per 10 square metres

Ms. Merkel said schools, nurseries, and day care centres will stay open. She also revealed that she “wants to make sure” nursing homes can still have visitors during the lockdown.

The German Chancellor explained that the “tough measures” were necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as Germany faces soaring coronavirus deaths and cases.

“We need to take action now,” she said, adding the key to defusing the “very serious” situation was to reduce contacts while limiting damage to the economy.

The chancellor said the number of filled intensive care beds had doubled in 10 days, but believed this short lockdown could help curb down the spread and ensure hospitals can continue to cope.

“If the pace of infections continues like this, then we’ll reach the limits of what the health system can manage within weeks,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday  October 28, Germany’s disease control agency confirmed a record 14,964 new confirmed coronavirus cases in one day, taking the national total to 449,275.

It also reported 27 more deaths, raising its total to 10,098, the Robert Koch Institute said.

