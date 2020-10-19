TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“God Bless Una” – Freed Edo State Prisoners Speak Amid Tears Of Joy (VIDEO)

News
By San

Some freed prisoners of Ugbekun Police Station, Oba Market Police Station and Idogbo Post in Benin, Edo Station have spotted expressing their utmost gratitude to the hoodlums who freed them.

In a video making the rounds on social media, two of the prisoners looked very relieved and could not hide their excitement as one of the claimed he has been under detention for 2 years.

One of the freed prisoners revealed.

“My IPO Inspector Dele unlawfully detained me for 2years and ate all my money”

Another prostrated on the ground thanking everyone around him.

“God bless una” he said.

