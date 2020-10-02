“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His Son (Photos)

Ace Nigerian Afropop music superstar, David Adeleke aka Davido has finally unveiled the face of his only son, Ifeanyi, on social media.

Davido and Chioma have both being hiding the face of Ifeanyi since he was born and after over six months since the baby’s birth, OBO has decided to give his fans across the world a glimpse of his male child.

Reacting to the photo of the boy on Instagram, fans all came to the conclusion that David Jnr is a spitting image of his father. His boo, Chioma however reacted with emojis in appreciation of their comments.

See screenshot below:

