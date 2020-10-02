TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
"He Looks Like Chioma" – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His Son (PHOTOS)

Ace Nigerian Afropop music superstar, David Adeleke aka Davido has finally unveiled the face of his only son, Ifeanyi, on social media.

Davido and Chioma have both being hiding the face of Ifeanyi since he was born and after over six months since the baby’s birth, OBO has decided to give his fans across the world a glimpse of his male child.

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His Son (PHOTOS)

Reacting to the photo of the boy on Instagram, fans all came to the conclusion that David Jnr is a spitting image of his father. His boo, Chioma however reacted with emojis in appreciation of their comments.

See screenshot below:

In other news, Davido has signed the first female act of his music label, DMW Worldwide. The news broke earlier today when Davido dropped teasers on his social media page. TheinfoNG understands that the official unveiling of Liya, the impending signee would come in the coming days. See photos of her here: Check out DMW first lady as Davido signs first female artiste, Liya to his label

 

