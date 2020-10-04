“I am no longer your stan”- Nigerian Lady reacts to Wizkid disrespecting President Buhari

A Muslim Nigerian lady, Zara Gambo has announced that she is no longer a Wizkid fan after the singer allegedly disrespected President Muhammadu Buhari and called him an old man.

According to Zara, it was uncalled for and disrespectful, therefore she is no longer a fan of the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer, as she supports no disrespect.

“Wizkid calling Buhari “old man” is uncalled for tbh as he could call him to act against SARS illegitimate operations without disrspctng him. If disrspctng elderly people or VIPs is what would made him modern Fela then I’m no longer wizkid stan. I support no disrespect #EndSarsNow” she tweeted.