‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate, Erica has disclosed that she doesn’t feel cheated because she has made more than 85 million outside the house.

The young actress made this known in one of her media tours where she revealed that she had made more money than the grand prize although was more focused on winning and getting the money.

She also stated that her disqualification was fair. She, however, doesn’t feel cheated about the disqualification because her actions led to her leaving the house. When asked if she would be getting her Gofundme money, she revealed that would be soon

Watch the video below;

 

