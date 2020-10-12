I love you mummy- Regina Daniels Warmly Reacts After Mercy Johnson Sends Her B’day Message

Regina Daniels could not hide her excitement after she received tons of messages from colleagues in the industry during her recent birthday on October 10, particularly the one she received from Mercy Johnson.

Mercy Johnson had earlier taken to Instagram to write; “Happy Birthday sweetheart @regina.daniels have a blast daughter of mine.. Kisses always… @rita.daniels06 give my baby anything she wants biko ”. Regina Daniels reciprocated the warm message by writing, “Oh mummy love you always. ! ”.