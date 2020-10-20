TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya tells Erica,…

“Civilians Are Fighting For Us, Do Not Let The Government Fool…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as he…

“God Bless Una” – Freed Edo State Prisoners Speak Amid Tears Of…

I volunteer to be the leader of Endsars protest – Kogi…

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as…

RCCG Mummy GO, Foluke Adeboye sends food and water to #EndSars…

Why is an Usher dragging phone with an adult inside church?…

I pray my daughter don’t go through what I do with different women – Rapper Meek Mills

Entertainment
By OluA

American rapper, Meek Mill has sparked reactions from fans following a post he made via his Instagram account.

The father of three appeared to have drew inspiration from the lyrics of a song by a colleague, Lil Durk.

In the lyrics which accompanied Mill’s caption, the rapper prayed for his unborn daughter not to go through the same experiences he had with women and some men.

READ ALSO

Meek Mill and Milan Harris Welcome Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill reignite beef – Level…

“I pray my daughter don’t go thru what I do with different women “and I’m talking about “different niggas”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya tells Erica, see her…

“Civilians Are Fighting For Us, Do Not Let The Government Fool You” – Nigerian…

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya all loved up in a new video

Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as he celebrates his…

“God Bless Una” – Freed Edo State Prisoners Speak Amid Tears Of Joy (VIDEO)

I volunteer to be the leader of Endsars protest – Kogi Governor, Yahaya…

I need to show off it’s mine – Regina Daniels says as she flaunts…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I pray my daughter don’t go through what I do with different women –…

Breaking: Sanwoolu imposes 24hrs curfew in Lagos from 4pm today

I was never chased away from #EndSARS protest in Lagos – Pasuma clears the…

EndSARS protest: We need a total shutdown until politicians start to answer…

BBNaija: No man can handle you the way I do – Kiddwaya to Erica

Chioma shares photo of Ifeanyi in a customized Benz Car as he celebrates his…

Judge denies R. Kelly’s latest bid for freedom after alleged jailhouse beating

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More