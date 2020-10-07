TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I’m not going anywhere” – KiddWaya fires at detractors after constant attack on his social media accounts

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-blows-hot

BBNaija 2020 contestant and Billionaire son, KiddWaya, has taken to his social media page to send a message to detractors who are trying hard to limit his social media presence.

Kiddwaya

Apparently, Kiddwaya’s social media pages are experiencing some sort of hiccups and he has now declared that his brand supersedes social media.

His post on his Insta-story reads ;

My IG account is on shadow ban.

My Twitter is suspended.

The WDG movement is beyond social media.

It’s a force that cannot be stopped, so do your best because we are not going anywhere.

kiddwaya-blows-hot

 

