TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending…

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with…

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth…

Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko unfollow each other on…

We’re chasing money not men – Tolanibaj drops shade…

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares screenshots of their chat

News
By Habeeb Bello

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to call out a man who offered her 150k so she could do some very weird fetishes with him daily.

Sharing the story on Facebook, the lady, Britney Sophia Mark narrated how the guy known as Samson Obiaze had chatted her up, made his intentions known, then went ahead to make her an offer of 150k to eat her feces, an offer she outrightly rejected.

READ ALSO

Woman poos inside public bus (Photo & Video)

He also offered her an extra 50,000 naira to make it N200k so that he can drink her menses, which really disgusted her.

The guy revealed that he wishes to suck her anus for one month and even after she visits the toilet.

She warned him never to send such disgusting messages to her, and he replied by blasting her that she just wants to throw away N150k.

Sophia shared screenshots of their chat and wrote;

poo

“For the very first time… I’m dragging an idiot. A Ritualist! Samson Obiaze Because I warned him, nobody should preach to me o, why I should have just blocked him. I will Drag him here , then block him. Because this boy here wants to be Mad!

“This person is not even on my list. He came to my post & asked me to check my inbox. His profile wasn’t familiar but yet I checked my inbox, no message, then, I went to message request & this idiot is insulting his Head!”

See their chats below:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Leaked Whatsapp chat of Lil Frosh pleading after beating up his girlfriend…

Drama as Man blasts girlfriend for charging his mom after making her hair…

Na girl wey follow us climb okada go follow us fly private jet – Bolanle…

Stop disobeying your man – Man blasts Chacha Eke for ending her marriage

Bride flees on wedding day after finding out her husband-to-be slept with her…

Erica discloses the truth about her current relationship with Kiddwaya

Nigerian woman welcomes a baby girl 5 months after giving birth to a set of…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Lil Frosh’s beaten up girlfriend finally reveals the cause of their fight…

Fake Lawyer apprehended in Ogun State while defending a case in court

Lady calls out man who offered her 150k per day to eat her poo, shares…

Ogun State governor appoints Laycon as Youth Ambassador, gifts him N5million and…

Ogun Governor Appoints Laycon As Youth Ambassador

Atiku daughter-in-law, Fatima apologizes for her ‘revealing’ wedding dress

Baby number 2 on the way? – Chioma sparks pregnancy rumours in new photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More