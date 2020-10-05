Lady cries for the rescue of her sister, Bisola Ajayi that was taken away by unidentified men in uniform( video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
bisola-ajayi-kidnap

A Nigerian lady and her family are calling authorities to help rescue a lawyer Bisola Ajayi who was Kidnapped last night by unknown security operatives.

Barrister-bisola-ajayi

Bisola was reportedly taken away by unidentified uniformed men last night October 4, on her way back home in Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt.

Reports online have that Bisola was followed to her house in a car by armed, uniformed men. Two of the men were allegedly putting on Police Uniform and one was on Army uniform. They all had no badges or any means of official identification.

 

The uniformed men were said to have dragged the lawyer into a white Venza and sped off.

bisola-ajayi-kidnap-tweet

Her sister shared a video crying for help immediately after the “kidnap”.

Bisola-ajayi-sister

Friends and colleagues of the missing woman are calling for the authorities to help find her.

 

