Lagos closes schools indefinitely over EndSARS protest

News
By OluA

The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the anti- SARS protests.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive today, said the safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period. She however advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.

The Commissioner also encouraged schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning i.e radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown.According to Adefisayo, a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.

