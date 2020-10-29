Nigerian celebrities felicitate with comedienne, Real Warri Pikin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerian celebrities on social media have taken out time to felicitate with popular comedienne, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin.

The comedienne who is celebrating her birthday today, 29th of October, received lots of love from her colleagues in the entertainment industry and her fans.

See some below;

@tokemakinwa wrote “Happy birthday mama”

@lindaosifo wrote “Happy Birthday sisto! More life and blessings”

@officialosas wrote “Happy Birthday @realwarripikin Continued blessings now & always sis”

@ebuka wrote “Happy birthday beta pikin”

@realsusanpeters wrote”Happy birthday sisterly , tuale . Carry go”

For those who do not know, Real Warri Pikin who happens to be the third of six children is a graduate of Political Science/Public Administration at the Benson Idahosa University Benin City. The curvy OAP tied the knot with her heartthrob and manager, Mr. Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha in 2013.

Via Instagram
