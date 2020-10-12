Nigerian Father Employs His Son As Security Man In His Company (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San
Read some of the reactions:

A Nigerian father known as Felix Obazee has employed his own son, Uyiogosa, to work as a security guard in his company.

Felix Obazee, the Chief Executive Officer of Fionet Security Services revealed on LinkedIn as he shared photos of himself and his son.

He opened up a conversation asking followers on the platform if they will introduce their business to them or not.

Read some of the reactions:

Dotun Jegede: Talented young man builds petrol tanker prototype, photos go viral “My daughter is 10, she helps me document my consultancy income at home. She helps input data and collate client database. On this very Satuday, we both went out inside the estate to do some online submissions plans sorting.

Abraham Ojo: I hope you paid the young man.

Bala: Felix, you are my most envied parent today and will be for a long time. But credit must also go to Uyi (who deserves and lives his name ‘Praise’) for submitting to your guidance. It is not easy these days to convince adult elite children to discipline methods like these….

Kelechi Uchenna: My opinion, I would introduce my children to my business and let them know that they are welcome to join the business if they are interested. They can be executive directors or non executive directors( owners) depending on their choice…

