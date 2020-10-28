Paul of Psquare gives Nigerian Youths one reason not to give up on ending bad governance

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Talented singer, Paul of Psquare has given Nigerian youths a very good reason not to give up on their quest to ending bad governance in the country.

According to Paul, everytime a Nigerian youth wants to give up, he/she should  remember that the leaders of the country would rather let the food spoil that give the masses.

He however urged Nigerians never to give up or lose focus in relation to their fight to end bad governance as he reminds them of what their leaders are capable of.

Former PSquare ex-manager, Howie-T dies of Stroke

There is nothing humanly possible that I haven't done to…

In his words;

“Incase you begin to lose focus, remember that our leaders (APC and PDP) would rather have food spoil than to give them to starving masses. #EndBadGovernmentinNigeria”

Recall that some hidden COVID 19 palliatives were discovered by some people across the nation and some of the food stuffs had already gone bad upon discovery.

