SARSMUSTEND: We will still tackle Buhari, he has been a bad boy’ -21-year-old protester tackles the President (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged  and described as a ‘Bad Boy’ by protesters of the EndSARs movement for failure to protect their human rights and provide basic social amenities in the country.

The crop of protesters agitating against police brutality across the country appear to be teeming and resolute in their pursuit to have a Nigeria rid of police harassment or intimidation.

A 21-year-old lady identified as Stephanie Mbachu in an interview with Hip TV expressed her utmost disappointment at law enforcement agencies for disrupting peaceful protests across the country.

Multiple reports on social media show police officers shooting at citizens while they exercise their rights to free speech and protests in Nigeria. Stephanie condemned the act and warned the government of more demonstrations subsequently considering the state of the country. She described president Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘bad boy’ for not providing basic social amenities for Nigerians.

Social media users have lauded Stephanie’s chutzpah and how expressive the young adult can be.

Watch the video below:

