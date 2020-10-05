The #EndSARS campaign is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals — Presidency react to the #EndSARS protests

Lauretta Onochie, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, has said that the #EndSARS campaign by many Nigerians against police brutality and extra-judicial killings by security operatives in the country, is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals.

Onochie made the comment via her Twitter handle.