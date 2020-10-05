TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The #EndSARS campaign is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals — Presidency react to the #EndSARS protests

News
By Habeeb Bello

Lauretta Onochie, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, has said that the #EndSARS campaign by many Nigerians against police brutality and extra-judicial killings by security operatives in the country, is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals.

Onochie made the comment via her Twitter handle.

”1. I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, same way we have unprofessionalism in d Army, Mainstream Police, Customs, Civil Service, Public Service, traders, Lawyers, Doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.

2. But what is going on now, is a COORDINATED ATTACK BY CYBER CRIMINALS joined by UNSUSPECTING INNOCENT CITIZENS. This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. Thats what patriotism is about. NO SENTIMENTS.”she tweeted

