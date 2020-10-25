The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with sadness – Femi Otedola reacts

Billionaire Business man, Femi Otedola has said that he is saddened by the horrors that have been unfolding in Nigeria.

Otedola who made this known via his Instagram account, revealed that he participated in the ‘Ali Must Go Protest’ of 1978, so he understands the determination of Nigerian youths who rightly want the country to be better.

He also commiserated with those who have lost their loved ones. Read as he posted below…

“The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me filled with sadness. I deeply commiserate with those who have lost their loved ones and as a father, I share the sentiment of my three daughters who protested in Lagos and London. As a young boy of 16, I participated in the ‘Ali Must Go Protest’ of 1978, so I understand the determination of our youths who rightly want our country to be better. We must all do our part to make Nigeria great! I will continue to do my own quota in providing for those who are most in need of support in our country in these tough times