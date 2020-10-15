TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The moment a lady was dragged out of commercial flight after refusal to keep her ‘expensive bag’ in cabinet (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A video has surfaced online which showed how a lady created a scene in a commercial flight on Wednesday after she refused to have her expensive bag stored in the luggage cabinet.

The lady in question who booked an ‘Economy seat’ on a commercial flight claimed that her bag is too expensive to be store in space provided for housing luggage. This however stalled the flight from taking off.

According to actress, Belinda Effah who was on the same flight wrote, ”The Expensive Handbag That Stopped Us From Flying.

On Take Off This Girl Said The Flight Should Turn Around and Drop Her off cos she will not let her bag be kept on the floor or be put in the upper cabinet because it’s too expensive.

“We had to make a you turn and security officials escorted her out not after she almost broke my phone for capturing her. I mean I needed to see the expensive bag that caused such a row and got her so riled up. So I had to capture it for the world to see.”

Watch the video below….

 

