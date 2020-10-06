We won’t be protesting anymore – Naira Marley stops planned #ENDSARS protest

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley has canceled #EndSars protest planned to take place today Tuesday, October 6.

He made the declaration after the Inspector General of Police assured the Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conduct by some SARS operatives has been heard loud and clear.

The marlian president took to Twitter to back out of the protest, as he said there will be an Instagram live session with PRO- DCP Frank Mba on his page.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest” Naira tweeted in response to the IGP’s statement.

The statement reads;

“The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery.

The Orders and restrictions on the operations of SARS and others already issued by the IGP are just the initial steps out of the many reforms planned for the Tactical Squads.

The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.

Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned.”