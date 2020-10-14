Weeks After Laycon Won N85m, See New Picture Of His Mum Looking So Different

Nigerian rapper and winner of Big Brother Naija 2020, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, simply known as Laycon, is no more living a life of lack after grabbing a prize package of N85 million.

Barely a month after he won the most N85 million, Laycon’s mum looks largely and impressively impacted by the money.

It’s definitely a new wind of life as his mother would now be enjoying from the fruit of her labour and you recall how Laycon spoke fondly about his mum and how he intends to ensure that his mum is well taken care of medically as soon as he gets out of the lockdown house.

In the latest photo sighted online, it is obvious Laycon kept his word on giving his mum who has been sick for some time the best of medical treatment and indeed his mama Laycon looks healthy and happy.

See her new photo below;