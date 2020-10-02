‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

Reality TV star, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwon, popularly known as Ozo has opened up on why he had to ignore Nengi during their all-white party that was organized on last Saturday night in the Big Brother house.

BBNaija: "It is Nengi and no one else"- Ozo roots for Nengi to win the Grand Prize
Ozo and Nengi

It could be recalled that the Ozo and Nengi were in the news after Nengi cried her heart out that she was ignored by Ozo after his eviction from the house

However, it seems there is more to it as Ozo has opened up about this in a recent interview. Speaking in the interview, he said;

“No, that was the directive. We were instructed not to get too close to the housemates because they didn’t want us to give them clues. I felt bad when I saw her cry and couldn’t wait for Sunday to come so I’d tell her why I did what I did.”

 

Perhaps, the situationship between Negi and Ozo might led to something more worthwhile as Nengi has opened up that her boyfriend outside the Big Brother Naija house has refused to pick her calls since she got out.

Watch her interview here: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

