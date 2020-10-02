TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his…

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Laycon-erica-fan

Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner Laycon in a viral video, has replied to a fan who asked him if he will apologize to Erica.

Laycon in an interview today with BBC pigin, demanded why he should apologize to Erica, after a fan asked him if he would apologize to her during “ Question and Answer” session in the interview.

laycon

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he…

BBNaija: The moment ICONS struggled to pick money Laycon…

that Erica and Laycon were once friends at the beginning of the show, but became rivals after Erica insulted and dehumanize Laycon during their altercation in the house which led to her disqualification from the show.

Erica later confronted Laycon and demanded an explanation after she heard Laycon tell Ebuka, that she tried to kiss him when she was intoxicated in their Saturday party.

Erica who did not take Laycon’s answer well, demanded an explanation which led to her raining abuse on him. Erica in their altercation, wished Laycon death, as she said Laycon would die before he turns 50 and that he would commit suicide.

Today when asked in an interview, Laycon questioned why he should apologize to Erica, as he replied that he didn’t understand the question being asked by the fan.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Why?- Laycon replies fans who asked if he will apologize to Erica

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

BBNaija: Nengi reveals she doesn’t like the name ‘Ozone’ which…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

Check out DMW first lady as Davido signs first female artiste, Liya to his label

BBNaija: The moment ICONS struggled to pick money Laycon threw in the air while…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More