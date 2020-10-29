TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens…

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

Watch BBNaija’s Laycon rap in ‘Nobody’ remix…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album to be out on Thursday night – What we know

EntertainmentMusic
By OluA

After a long wait for those that have been anticipating since the beginning of the year and those who were not happy after Ayo Balogun ‘Wizkid’ paused the release of his album Made In Lagos earlier this month due to the protest in the country as at then, well, the long wait might finally be over as Wizkid in a tweet via his handle revealed the album will be out tonight.

Recall that Wizkid on Wednesday night had tweeted that the album will be out in a minute but fans waited for hours till Thursday morning and there was still no album.

See also: Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In Lagos album will be out in a minute

READ ALSO

Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy…

Wizkid named the new face of Puma sportswear in new campaign…

But in a tweet earlier today Stay Boy announced the album will be out tonight by 11:11pm.

We also noticed that an icon appears on Twitter every time ‘Made In Lagos’ album is twitter.

Hopefully, Wizkid wouldn’t delay the album once again as we can’t wait.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t help but love you”, Charly Boy serenades his lesbian…

I can have sex 5 times daily – Actress, Ugonma Kalu opens up

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Be happy, it drives people crazy” – BBNaija Vee

Tope Alabi showers encomium on Bishop David Oyedepo after he did this to her

Davido expresses disappointment in Desmond Elliot over his leaked video

Nigerian celebrities felicitate with comedienne, Real Warri Pikin

Barely 48 hours after, video of Desmond Elliot going against Nigerian youths…

Nigerian celebrities congratulate actress, Ini Edo as she flaunts baby girl

Sosoliso crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi turns 31

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More