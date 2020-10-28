‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina Daniels over her aged husband

Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels has been dragged on Instagram again over her marriage to her aged billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

According to the troll who dragged Regina, getting married to a man old enough to marry her mother is a shameful act. The troll who was identified as @ruth.musau1 further went on to ask how she enjoys the politician on the bed.

In her words;

‘Don’t u feel shame sometimes marry a man who is old enough to be your mum husband.. Do you enjoy him in bed’?

Although Regina is yet to reply the troll, but her die hard fans did on her behalf.

See some replies the troll got below;

@veraenyenihi wrote “@ruth.musau1 if you see this opportunity you gladly run for it, why making other people your point of talk why can’t you mind your business why are you claiming being good when you are not one, be careful the way you speak about people, because what goes around comes around,it might happen to you someday learn how to mind your business old papa you said if you see such opportunity you can actually do that to help your poor life, but in hundred years to come you will never have such opportunity, so keep quiet and and give way for good people to comment with love”

ornelaika wrote “@ruth.musau1 what a disrespectful question to ask a married woman. What don’t you mind your own damn business and do something better to help you grow intellectually?”

ornelaika wrote “@ruth.musau1 what a disrespectful question to ask a married woman. What don’t you mind your own damn business and do something better to help you grow intellectually?”