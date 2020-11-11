2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsArticles & Editorials
By OluA

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, has expressed hope of becoming Nigeria’s President.

Bakare said just as Joe Biden emerged as the United States, US, President-Elect, he would also become president.

The clergyman, who has never hidden his aspiration to become president, disclosed this in an interview with journalists, on Tuesday in Lagos State.

Speaking with a group of journalists in Lagos, Bakare said in clear terms that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

According to Bakare: “There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition look like vision, I do not camouflage.

“It is not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down. As the Lord lives, and as I am given the opportunity, the day will come, like Joe Biden, that I will be the President of Nigeria.”

