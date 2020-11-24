Adesua Etomi fights dirty with Pres. Buhari’s aide, Lauretta for encouraging children using cardboard as nose mask

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi took to twitter to fight dirty with pres. Buhari’s aide, Lauretta over her post on the use of nosemask.

Lauretta had posted a photo of little children living in poverty with paper nosemask on their faces.

According to pres. Buhari’s aide, “WEARING A MASK IS NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT. ITS NOT PUNISHMENT BY GOVERNMENT PROTECT YOURSELF. These have made efforts with masking where those of us who are more vulnerable & susceptible to COVID-19 are still swearing that it’s a scam. God bless their efforts.”

Adesua however replied her saying “You are a disgrace. Both home & abroad. You should be ashamed that these children have to do this with cardboards. Instead of talking about how to tackle poverty so they can be protected adequately against the virus, you’re spewing this nonsense…This picture made me so angry and brought tears to my eyes. They are so small , so vulnerable and so unprotected. Arghhhhhh. THIS COUNTRY.

