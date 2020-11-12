After Made In Lagos, Wizkid says he has another album ready

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentMusic
By OluA
“Wizkid has lost his beauty to too much weed” -Twitter user

Nigerian artiste, Ayo Balogun professionally known as Wizkid has revealed that he has another album ready after releasing his highly anticipated “Made in Lagos” album.

He made this known in a recent social media post he made on Instagram and it comes a few weeks after he released his latest album, MADE IN LAGOS.

His statement comes few hours after Davido spoke about him ignoring his congratulatory message following the release of his made in Lagos album.

See Wizkid’s post below;

For how long the new album will take before it will be out is what we don’t know. It is uncertain if Wizzy will drop any new album this year, hopefully in 2021 it could be out.

